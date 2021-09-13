Arrest made after ‘active shooter threat’ at Massachusetts College Of Liberal Arts

NORTH ADAMS, Mass (NEWS10) – According to the North Adams Police Facebook, an arrest was made after an “active shooter threat” at Massachusetts College Of Liberal Arts.
North Adams Police said the “active shooter threat” was not an actual active shooter.
MLCA made the arrest and is investigating the situation.
