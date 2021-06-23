Amtrak expanding Valley Flyer service in Western Massachusetts in July

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Amtrak’s Valley Flyer is back with expanded service in western and northern Massachusetts. More people are traveling now that pandemic restrictions are eased, so the expanded train service comes just in time for people to return to the office and travel for the season.

Macy and Stella of Ohio travel to Northampton often and have been wanting to explore other parts of western Massachusetts as the country reopens. Now that Amtrak’s Valley Flyer is returning, they can do just that.

“I think it’s a great way to explore the state,” said Macy Hampton. “It’s going to be a cool way to see more sites quicker and we don’t have to drive.”

The Valley Flyer train is a seven-day-a-week passenger train that travels along the Connecticut River from New Haven to Greenfield. It connects western Massachusetts with stops in between including Springfield and Holyoke. The train service had been reduced due to the pandemic.

One of the stops on the Valley Flyer is in Northampton, where residents spoke with NEWS10’s sister station in Springfield to say that once the train opens, they will use it.