PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Parents and guardians of students in the Pittsfield Public Schools could be eligible for a broadband internet discount from Spectrum. The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) helps ensure that households can afford the broadband they need for work, school, healthcare, and more.

ACP is a Federal Communication Commission benefit program (FCC). The FCC benefit provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands.

A household is eligible for the ACP, if the household income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, or if a member participates in a low-income assistance program. Please be prepared to provide a student report card to prove eligibility. To learn more or if you have any questions, please call (877) 384-2575 for more information.