Adams man sentenced for assaulting a woman

ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Adams was sentenced to prison for assaulting a woman.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, 45-year-old Joshua Benoit was sentenced to serve a year and a half of incarceration at the Berkshire County House of Correction on the single count of assault and battery on a household member.

On July 27, 2020, Adams Police were called to an assault investigation. The Northern Berkshire District Court jury found Benoit guilty of punching, dragging the victim by the hair, and attempting to throw her down a flight of stairs before another adult intervened.

“I thank the Adams Police Department for their prompt response and thorough investigation, the victim for her courageous testimony at trial, the witness who intervened and prevented the victim from being further harmed, and the jurors for their deliberations,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said. “The pandemic may have slowed the wheels of justice, but my office remains dedicated to bringing violent cases to trial. The District Court resumed jury trials in recent weeks and we are well prepared to bring resolution to victims.”