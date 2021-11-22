AAA: Travel essentials for your holiday road trip

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Thanksgiving travel is predicted to return to pre-pandemic levels. Travel experts say people should prepare for the roads to be more crowded leading up to the holiday.

“We know that the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is going to be very busy between the hours 12 p.m. and 8 p.m.,” said Mary Maguire from AAA Northeast. “We know that the Sunday after Thanksgiving is going to be an extremely busy travel day and the worst time on the roads will be between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.”

Over 48.3 million Americans are expected to hit the road for the holiday this year. And one million of those are Massachusetts residents. While holiday travel may be a litter trickier this year, travel experts say to have a road trip packing list in case of a roadside emergency.

In your packing list also don’t forget:

Chargers for your electronics

Make sure to have a first aid kit as well as drinking water, snacks, and blankets for the cold weather

Pack a flashlight with extra fresh batteries

Make sure to pack jumper cables in case your car battery dies

If your car gets stuck, sand, salt or non-clumping cat litter can provide traction aid for your tires

Make sure your car is in good shape before heading out on the roads

Maguire recommends, “Checking to make sure your tires are in good shape, so very important for safety, and checking your battery and that you are getting full power from it.”