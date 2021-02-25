AAA: Despite increase in gas prices, Massachusetts residents will consider traveling

(WWLP) — Pump prices are climbing in Massachusetts, and we can thank bad weather in the south for the steady rise. Soon, the transition to summer gasoline could mean Massachusetts residents paying $3 per gallon.

“If this keeps going up, who wants to travel while the gases are high?” said Martin Hernandez of Springfield. “That should be one of those things that should be low, so people can get around and get to their places.”

Sandra Marsian of AAA Pioneer Valley said despite the gas price increase statewide, they do project plenty of people will be traveling this year. People wanting to get out of the house may be more willing to adjust their traveling budget around gas prices.

“Even though we are going to see an increase in gas prices, we could see more people going on road trips because they really deterred their travel over the past year,” said Marsian. “Gas prices have never really significantly impacted people’s desire to take a road trip.”

Gas prices in western Massachusetts have recently increased by 7.9 cents. According to Gas Buddy, compared to a year ago, the national average is up by 15 cents per gallon.