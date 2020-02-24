Breaking News
9/11 Memorial vandalized in Plymouth

Massachusetts News
PLYMOUTH, Mass. (NEWS10) — More vandalism was found in Plymouth, Mass., just days after Plymouth Rock and other monuments were targeted.

This time, the town’s 9/11 memorial was damaged.

The statue of a police officer that stood alongside that of a firefighter for more than 15 years was toppled and damaged. There was also graffiti.

Officials do not know if there’s a connection between this incident and the one at Plymouth Rock.

Plymouth police said most of the graffiti is unreadable, but some of the landmarks had the numbers 508 and the letters MOF.

