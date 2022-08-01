PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — In relation to the murder of Reymon Delacruz-Batista, the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office indicted five defendants on charges. Additionally, one defendant was indicted for the homicide of Jillian Tatro.

A murder indictment of Luis Rosado was returned by the grand jury in the Tatro homicide. He will be arraigned by the Berkshire Superior Court on August 4. On Charles Street in North Adams on May 29, the North Adams Police and Northern Berkshire Emergency Medical Services found Tatro deceased inside a home.

For the Reymon Delacruz-Batista homicide, the grand jury returned indictments of Jamel Nicholson, Timothy McFadden, Naquan Miller, and Anthony Robertson for murder and other charges. In the coming weeks, it is expected that the Berkshire Superior Court is to arraign all of the defendants.

Jamel Nicholson faces charges for:

Murder

Armed kidnapping with serious bodily injury

Accessory before the fact

Accessory after the fact

Two counts of illegal possession of a firearm

Timothy McFadden faces charges for:

Murder

Armed kidnapping with serious bodily injury

Two counts of illegal possession of a firearm

Two counts of illegal possession of a loaded firearm

Naquan Miller faces charges for:

Murder

Armed kidnapping with serious bodily injury

Accessory before the fact

Accessory after the fact

Anthony Robertson faces charges for:

Murder

A rmed kidnapping with serious bodily injury

Assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon

means of a dangerous weapon Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

Two counts of illegal possession of a firearm

Two counts of illegal possession of a loaded firearm

On Dec. 4, 2021, in the Pittsfield State Forest, hunters found deceased Delacruz-Batista. The homicide is being investigated by the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office. An indictment of Melissa Perrea was also returned by the grand jury for obstruction of justice and deconstruction of documents and objects.