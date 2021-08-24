3 tornadoes confirmed in Massachusetts on Monday

by: Melanie DaSilva

Posted: / Updated:

MARLBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The remnants of Henri generated three tornadoes in Massachusetts on Monday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed three EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Marlboro, Bolton, and Stow. They were all small, brief, and didn’t cause much damage, according to the NWS.

Around 11:30 a.m., the first tornado touched down in Marlboro causing minor damage including trees down on cars and lofted debris, the NWS confirmed. The storm traveled approximately 0.75 miles with estimated peak winds of 65 miles per hour.

Then around 12:30 p.m., a second tornado touched down in Bolton and traveled about 0.1 miles with estimated peak winds between 60 to 65 miles per hour.

A Bolton Police officer caught the funnel on camera and posted it on the Department’s Facebook page. The officer captured the video on West Berlin Road looking toward I-495.

Around 1:10 p.m., the NWS said a third tornado touched down in Stow near the police headquarters. The storm traveled about 0.1 miles with estimated peak winds between 65 and 70 miles per hour.

No injuries were reported.

