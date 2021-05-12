3 million vaccinated in Massachusetts as of Tuesday

(WWLP) — As of Tuesday, three million people in Massachusetts are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The last million came faster than any before it.

Massachusetts hit one million total vaccinations on March 19 which was four months after the first shot. Just 29 days later on April 17, the state hit two million total vaccinations. Another 25 days later brought the total to three million.

Gov. Charlie Baker’s goal for reopening is 4.1 million fully vaccinated by the beginning of June. In total, 6.9 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state which breaks down to nearly 3.9 million first doses and nearly 2.8 million second doses of the two-dose vaccines.

More than 225,000 Johnson and Johnson vaccines have also been administered.

