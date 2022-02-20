NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – According to North Adams Police officials, two people were shot near Key West Lounge early Saturday morning. The shooting took place around 1:20 a.m., after a physical altercation nearly turned lethal.

The conditions of both victims was still unknown as of Sunday afternoon, and there have been no arrests made in this case. This is an ongoing investigation, and will be updated as we learn more.

