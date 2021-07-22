2 Massachusetts boys rescued on Deerfield River

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Western Massachusetts officials are reminding the community to use caution while on the Deerfield River as the water levels are dangerously high after heavy rains. On Wednedsay, two kids in the river were ultimately rescued, brought back to shore to their parents.

According to the Deerfield Police Department, at around 4:53 p.m. crews responded to a report of two boys that were stuck on the rocks in the area of the Stillwater Bridge after having difficulty swimming back across.

(Deerfield Fire District)

(Deerfield Fire District)

(Deerfield Fire District)

Boats from the Deerfield Fire Department and Northfield Dive Team along with Western Mass Regional Technical Rescue, helped rescue the boys. Police are reminding everyone that the water in the Deerfield River is flowing very fast. Caution should be used in any bodies of water, especially amid heavy rainfall and flooding.