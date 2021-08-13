2 charged with armed home invasion in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Two men have been arrested after allegedly forcing their way into a home with a firearm.

According to Lieutenant John Soules, officers received a report of an armed home invasion in Pittsfield on July 28. They learned that two people allegedly entered a home with a firearm and assaulted a man inside. The firearm was shot inside the home by one of the suspects. A victim inside received minor injuries.

Pittsfield Police were able to arrest 24-year-old Peter Campbell on July 29 and 22-year-old Jawuan Loiodice-St. John on August 5. Both Berkshire County men have been charged with home invasion while armed and masked.

“This is a great example of the police work being done on a daily basis by the Pittsfield Police Department,” Chief Michael Wynn said in a statement. “I would like to thank the victims in the case, as well as other members of the community, for their assistance and perseverance.”

The Pittsfield Police Department continues to look into the incident. If you have any information on the home invasion, you are asked to contact Detective Diane Bassett at (413) 448-9700 extension 529.