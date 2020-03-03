1st presumptive positive case of coronavirus identified by Mass. lab

BOSTON (NEWS10) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Monday its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus.

The case is a woman, who is in her 20s and from Norfolk County.

She returned to the United States from a school trip to Italy and then developed symptoms. She is currently recovering at home.

The DPH said specimens will be sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and, if confirmed, it would be the second confirmed positive COVID-19 case in Massachusetts since the outbreak started in the U.S. in January.

LATEST STORIES: