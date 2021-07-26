1st drawing for VaxMillions Monday in Massachusetts

MASSACHUSETTS (WWLP) — The first drawing for the state’s VaxMillions giveaway is scheduled for Monday.

Drawings will happen every Monday until August 23. There will be five drawings for multiple $1 million prizes.

State residents who received their full vaccination in Massachusetts, and are over the age of 12 are eligible to enter the giveaway. Those under the age of 18 will be entering to win a $300,000 scholarship.

Anyone interested in participating must be fully vaccinated to enter. Registration closes four days before each drawing. Winners will be announced each Thursday starting this week.

