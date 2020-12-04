12 western Massachusetts communities listed as high-risk for COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – A dozen western Massachusetts communities are at high-risk for COVID-19, according to the state Department of Public Health’s weekly report.

The report, which was released early Thursday evening, lists the following local municipalities as red, meaning those areas have seen an uptick with more than 25 infections in the past week:

Chicopee

Granby

Hampden

Holyoke

Ludlow

Lenox

Monson

Palmer

Pittsfield

Southwick

Springfield

West Springfield

State public health officials listed 15 western Massachusetts as moderate risk for the virus, meaning those areas saw less than or equal to 25 COVID-19 cases. Those communities include:

Agawam

Amherst

Athol

Belchertown

Dalton

East Longmeadow

Easthampton

South Hadley

Ware

Westfield

Wilbraham

Great Barrington

Greenfield

North Adams

Longmeadow

While most areas in western Massachusetts continue to see a rise in virus infections, Adams, Montague, Northampton, Lanesborough, and Southampton remain as a green zone, meaning less than or equal to 15 COVID cases were reported.

On Wednesday, Massachusetts reported a record number of COVID-19 infections across the state with over 6,000 new cases and 49 new deaths. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide now stands at 232,264.

Over 10,000 people have died across the Commonwealth since the outbreak began in March.

Lawmakers and health experts continue to urge all residents to abide by the COVID-19 restrictions and wear a mask to help stop further spread of the virus.

Read the full DPH Weekly COVID-19 report here.