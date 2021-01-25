105-year-old Spanish Flu survivor gets vaccinated for COVID-19

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) — A 105-year-old Massachusetts woman was vaccinated against COVID-19 on Saturday.

Thelma Brewster is a resident at the Glenmeadow Retirement Community. She was only a toddler in 1918, during the height of the Spanish-Flu pandemic that claimed 50 million lives worldwide.

“When the pandemic hit she was only three years old. She went through that, and to think now for herself, the vaccine has been around forever, and we’re getting inoculated against it,” said Anne Thomas, the President and CEO of Glenmeadow Retirement Community.

The COVID-19 vaccine is currently being given to seniors residing in care facilities such as Glenmeadow retirement community, where 105-year-old Thelma Brewster is among the six centenarians living there. Those individuals, more than 150 other assisted living residents, and the employees who care for them received the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

“My mother is 99, and I need to see her. I don’t know if I’m going to see her before she dies. This is really, again, a miracle,” Thomas said.