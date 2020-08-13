10 candidates vie to fill Massachusetts Rep. Kennedy’s seat in Congress

Joe Kennedy III

Rep. Joe Kennedy III, D-Mass., asks questions during a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 14, 2020. (Greg Nash / Pool / AP)

BOSTON (AP) — The Democratic primary contest between Sen. Edward Markey and Rep. Joe Kennedy III may be the most closely watched campaign on the Massachusetts ballot this year, but it’s far from the most crowded. That distinction goes to the race for the state’s 4th Congressional District seat—the seat Kennedy is vacating.

Ten candidates—eight Democrats and two Republicans—are vying to represent the district that winds from the Boston suburbs of Newton and Brookline south through Attleboro, Taunton, and Fall River. Whoever wins the Democratic primary will be considered the favorite in the heavily Democratic district.

