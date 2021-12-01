1 injured in crash involving tractor trailer

Massachusetts News
Posted: / Updated:

LEE, Mass. (NEWS10) — A driver of a tractor trailer was ticketed after crashing into a pickup truck in Lee, Mass. State Police said the crash took place just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-90 westbound.

A pickup truck driven by a 22-year-old Massachusetts man was rear ended by the tractor trailer and then caught on fire. The driver of the tractor trailer is from Kentucky and was given a ticket.

The driver of the pickup truck had minor injuries, and the guardrail where the crash happened is undergoing repairs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE_1280X720

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19