Mass food distribution is Schenectady, December 1

A massive food drive was held on the campus of Hudson Valley Community College on Monday, August 10, 2020 in partnership with Catholic Charities and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. (NEWS10)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, December 1, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany, are addressing food insecurity with a mass food distribution at Crosstown Plaza in the Schenectady. The distribution is an effort to provide supplemental and emergency food in areas with limited access to services.

Today’s distribution is open to the public and no pre-registration is required. There will only be a drive-thru line at this location due to traffic concerns. Interested volunteers are asked to arrive at 8:15 a.m.

Guests should not arrive prior to the 9:30 a.m. start time. Food items provided by the Regional Food Bank will be packaged by volunteers from partnering organizations and distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Schedule for December: