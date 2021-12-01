Mass food distribution is Schenectady, December 1

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, December 1, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany, are addressing food insecurity with a mass food distribution at Crosstown Plaza in the Schenectady. The distribution is an effort to provide supplemental and emergency food in areas with limited access to services.
Today’s distribution is open to the public and no pre-registration is required. There will only be a drive-thru line at this location due to traffic concerns. Interested volunteers are asked to arrive at 8:15 a.m.
Guests should not arrive prior to the 9:30 a.m. start time. Food items provided by the Regional Food Bank will be packaged by volunteers from partnering organizations and distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Schedule for December:
- 12/1 – Crosstown Plaza, 2330 Watt Street, Schenectady at 9:30 a.m.
- 12/7 – Centro Civico, 143 E. Main Street, Amsterdam at 9:30 a.m.
- 12/9 – Lansingburgh Boys & Girls Club, 501 4th Avenue, Troy at 9:30 a.m.
- 12/10 – North Albany, 833 Broadway, Albany at 9:30 a.m.
- 12/16 – NYSUT, 800 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham at 9:30 a.m.
- 12/17 – Macedonia Baptist Church, 26 Wilson Avenue, Albany at 9:30 a.m.
- 12/20 – Metropolitan Baptist Church, 105 Second Street, Albany at 9:30 a.m.
- 12/21 – Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, 119 Reid Street, Fort Plain at 10:00 a.m.
- 12/28 – Berne Knox Westerlo Central School, 1738 Helderberg Trail, Berne at 10:00 a.m.
- 12/29 – Hoosick Falls Central Schools, 21187 NY Route 22, Hoosick Falls at 10:00 a.m.
- 12/30 – Albany Housing, 230 Green Street, Albany at 9:30 a.m.