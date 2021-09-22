Mass Food Distribution in Troy

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, September 22, the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany is holding a Mass Food Distribution for residents in Rensselaer County.
This distribution is open to the public and no pre-registration is required.
There will be two lines: a drive-through line and a walk-in line. Guests should not arrive before the 9:30 a.m. start time.
Interested volunteers are asked to arrive at 8:15 a.m.
Others food distributions in September:
- September 23 – Macedonia Church, 26 Wilson Avenue, Albany at 9:30
- September 28 – Sidney Fire House, 74 River Street, Sidney at 11:00
- September 30 – 230 Green Street, Albany at 9:30
