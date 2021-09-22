Mass Food Distribution in Troy

A massive food drive was held on the campus of Hudson Valley Community College on Monday, August 10, 2020 in partnership with Catholic Charities and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. (NEWS10)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, September 22, the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany is holding a Mass Food Distribution for residents in Rensselaer County.

This distribution is open to the public and no pre-registration is required.

There will be two lines: a drive-through line and a walk-in line. Guests should not arrive before the 9:30 a.m. start time.

Interested volunteers are asked to arrive at 8:15 a.m.

