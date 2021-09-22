Mass Food Distribution in Troy

News
Posted: / Updated:
hvcc food distribution 08102020

A massive food drive was held on the campus of Hudson Valley Community College on Monday, August 10, 2020 in partnership with Catholic Charities and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. (NEWS10)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, September 22, the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany is holding a Mass Food Distribution for residents in Rensselaer County.

This distribution is open to the public and no pre-registration is required.

There will be two lines: a drive-through line and a walk-in line. Guests should not arrive before the 9:30 a.m. start time.

Interested volunteers are asked to arrive at 8:15 a.m.

Others food distributions in September:

  • September 23 – Macedonia Church, 26 Wilson Avenue, Albany at 9:30
  • September 28 – Sidney Fire House, 74 River Street, Sidney at 11:00
  • September 30 – 230 Green Street, Albany at 9:30

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19