Mass food distribution in Troy on Thursday, February 3
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, February 3, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany will hold a mass food distribution at the Lansingburgh Boys and Girls Club at 501 4th Avenue in Troy.
The event is open to the public and no pre-registration is required. There will be two lines: a drive-thru line and a walk-in line.
Interested volunteers are asked to arrive at 8:15 a.m. Guests should not arrive prior to the 9:30 a.m., start time. Food items provided by the Regional Food Bank will be packaged by volunteers from partnering organizations and distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Upcoming drive-thru pantries:
- 2/7 – Metropolitan New Testament Missionary Baptist Church 105 Second Street, Albany at 9:30
- 2/15 – Macedonia Baptist Church 26 Wilson Avenue, Albany at 9:30
- 2/17 – Centro Civico 143 E. Main Street, Amsterdam at 9:30
- 2/22 – Watervliet High School 1245 Hillside Drive, Watervliet at 9:30
- 2/24 – 833 Broadway 833 Broadway Parking Lot, Albany at 9:30
- 2/25 – Ravena Coeymans Selkirk Central School 15 Mountain Road, Ravena at 10:00
- 2/28 – 230 Green Street 230 Green Street, Albany at 9:30
- 3/1 – Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church 119 Reid Street, Fort Plain at 10:00