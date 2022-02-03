Mass food distribution in Troy on Thursday, February 3

A massive food drive was held on the campus of Hudson Valley Community College on Monday, August 10, 2020 in partnership with Catholic Charities and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. (NEWS10)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, February 3, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany will hold a mass food distribution at the Lansingburgh Boys and Girls Club at 501 4th Avenue in Troy.

The event is open to the public and no pre-registration is required. There will be two lines: a drive-thru line and a walk-in line.

Interested volunteers are asked to arrive at 8:15 a.m. Guests should not arrive prior to the 9:30 a.m., start time. Food items provided by the Regional Food Bank will be packaged by volunteers from partnering organizations and distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Upcoming drive-thru pantries: