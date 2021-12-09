Mass Food Distribution in Troy, December 9

A massive food drive was held on the campus of Hudson Valley Community College on Monday, August 10, 2020 in partnership with Catholic Charities and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. (NEWS10)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, December 9, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany will address food insecurity with a mass food distribution at Lansingburgh Boys & Girls Club in Troy. The distribution will be located at Lansingburgh Boys & Girls Club at 501 4th Avenue in Troy.

The distribution is open to the public and no pre-registration is required. There will be two distribution lines: a drive-thru line and a walk-up line.

Interested volunteers are asked to arrive at 8:15 a.m.

Guests should not arrive before 9:30 a.m. Food items provided by the Regional Food Bank will be packaged by volunteers from partnering organizations and distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. Catholic Charities has eight additional drive-thru pantries scheduled for December:

Upcoming drive-thru pantries in December: