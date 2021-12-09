Mass Food Distribution in Troy, December 9

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, December 9, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany will address food insecurity with a mass food distribution at Lansingburgh Boys & Girls Club in Troy. The distribution will be located at Lansingburgh Boys & Girls Club at 501 4th Avenue in Troy.
The distribution is open to the public and no pre-registration is required. There will be two distribution lines: a drive-thru line and a walk-up line.
Interested volunteers are asked to arrive at 8:15 a.m.
Guests should not arrive before 9:30 a.m. Food items provided by the Regional Food Bank will be packaged by volunteers from partnering organizations and distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. Catholic Charities has eight additional drive-thru pantries scheduled for December:
Upcoming drive-thru pantries in December:
- 12/10 – North Albany, 833 Broadway, Albany at 9:30
- 12/16 – NYSUT, 800 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham at 9:30
- 12/17 – Macedonia Baptist Church, 26 Wilson Avenue, Albany at 9:30
- 12/20 – Metropolitan Baptist Church, 105 Second Street, Albany at 9:30
- 12/21 – Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, 119 Reid Street, Fort Plain at 10:00
- 12/28 – Berne Knox Westerlo Central School, 1738 Helderberg Trail, Berne at 10:00
- 12/29 – Hoosick Falls Central Schools, 21187 NY Route 22, Hoosick Falls at 10:00
- 12/30 – Albany Housing, 230 Green Street, Albany at 9:30