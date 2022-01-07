Mass food distribution in Schenectady on January 7

A massive food drive was held on the campus of Hudson Valley Community College on Monday, August 10, 2020 in partnership with Catholic Charities and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. (NEWS10)

SCHENECTADY, NY – On Friday, January 7, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany is holding a mass food distribution at Crosstown Plaza in Schenectady at 9:30 a.m. The event is open to the public and no pre-registration is required.

There will be only a drive-thru line at this location.

Interested volunteers are asked to arrive at 8:15 a.m. and guests should not arrive before 9:30 a.m. Food items provided by the Regional Food Bank will be packaged by volunteers from partnering organizations and distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m.

January Schedule: