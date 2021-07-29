Mass Food Distribution in Rensselaer

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, July 29, at 9:30 a.m., the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany is holding a Mass Food Distribution at Martin Electric in Rensselaer.
This distribution is open to the public and no pre-registration is required. There will be two distribution lines: a drive-through line and walk-up line. Due to traffic concerns, guests should not arrive prior to the 9:30 a.m. start time.
Catholic Charities, with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and local community partners, has distributed over 1.2 million pounds of fresh, frozen, and shelf-stable food items to over 125,000 people so far this year.