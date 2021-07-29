Mass Food Distribution in Rensselaer

A massive food drive was held on the campus of Hudson Valley Community College on Monday, August 10, 2020 in partnership with Catholic Charities and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. (NEWS10)

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, July 29, at 9:30 a.m., the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany is holding a Mass Food Distribution at Martin Electric in Rensselaer.

This distribution is open to the public and no pre-registration is required. There will be two distribution lines: a drive-through line and walk-up line. Due to traffic concerns, guests should not arrive prior to the 9:30 a.m. start time.

Catholic Charities, with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and local community partners, has distributed over 1.2 million pounds of fresh, frozen, and shelf-stable food items to over 125,000 people so far this year.