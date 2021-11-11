Mass food distribution in Gloversville Thursday, November 11

A massive food drive was held on the campus of Hudson Valley Community College on Monday, August 10, 2020 in partnership with Catholic Charities and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. (NEWS10)

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, November 11, the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany, will hold a mass food distribution in Gloversville. The distribution or “drive-thru pantry” is a part of organization’s mobile outreach initiative, CC MOVE, and is an effort to provide supplemental and emergency food in areas with limited access to services.

Today’s distribution is open to the public and no pre-registration is required. There will be two lines: a drive-thru line and a walk-in line.

Guests should not arrive before the 10:00 a.m. start time. Food items provided by the Regional Food Bank will be packaged by volunteers from partnering organizations and distribution will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interested volunteers are asked to arrive at 8:15 a.m.

Catholic Charities, with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and local community partners, has distributed fresh, frozen, and shelf-stable food items to more than 193,000 people so far this year. They expect to hand out their 2 millionth pound of food at tomorrow’s event.

“Food insecurity is a persistent problem in our area,” said Sister Betsy Van Deusen, Director of Community Partnerships for Catholic Charities. “I’m glad we’re able to do this, but 2 million pounds? That’s too much, the need is too great right now.”

Catholic Charities has five additional food distributions scheduled for the month of November: