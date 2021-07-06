Mass food distribution in Albany

MONTGOMERY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, July 6 at Centro Civico, 143 E. Main Street in Amsterdam, the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany are addressing food insecurity with a mass food distribution. 

Today’s distribution is open to the public and no pre-registration is required. There will be two distribution lines: a drive-through line and walk-up line.

Due to traffic concerns, guests should not arrive before the 9:30 a.m. start time. Food items provided by the Regional Food Bank will be packaged by volunteers from partnering organizations and distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. Catholic Charities is asking volunteers to arrive at 8:15 a.m. to assist in the packaging and distribution of food.

