Mass food distribution in Albany today

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, September 30, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany, will be holding a mass food distribution at 230 Green Street at 9:30 a.m., in Albany.

No pre-registration is required and there will be two lines: a drive-through line and a walk-in line. Guests should not arrive before 9:30 a.m.

Interested volunteers are asked to arrive at 8:15 a.m.



Schedule for the month of October: