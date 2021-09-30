Mass food distribution in Albany today

hvcc food distribution 08102020

A massive food drive was held on the campus of Hudson Valley Community College on Monday, August 10, 2020 in partnership with Catholic Charities and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. (NEWS10)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, September 30, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany, will be holding a mass food distribution at 230 Green Street at 9:30 a.m., in Albany.

No pre-registration is required and there will be two lines: a drive-through line and a walk-in line. Guests should not arrive before 9:30 a.m.

Interested volunteers are asked to arrive at 8:15 a.m.

Schedule for the month of October:

  • 10/4 – Crosstown Plaza 2330 Watts Street, Schenectady at 9:30
  • 10/5 – Our Lady of Hope, 119 Reid Street, Fort Plain at 10:00*
  • 10/18 – Metropolitan Church, 105 Second Street, Albany at 9:30
  • 10/21 – Macedonia Church, 26 Wilson Avenue, Albany at 9:30
  • 10/25 – 833 Broadway, Albany at 9:30
  • 10/28 – Italian Community Club, 1450 5th Avenue, Troy at 9:30
  • 10/29 – 230 Green Street, Albany at 9:30

