ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, September 30, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany, will be holding a mass food distribution at 230 Green Street at 9:30 a.m., in Albany.
No pre-registration is required and there will be two lines: a drive-through line and a walk-in line. Guests should not arrive before 9:30 a.m.
Interested volunteers are asked to arrive at 8:15 a.m.
Schedule for the month of October:
- 10/4 – Crosstown Plaza 2330 Watts Street, Schenectady at 9:30
- 10/5 – Our Lady of Hope, 119 Reid Street, Fort Plain at 10:00*
- 10/18 – Metropolitan Church, 105 Second Street, Albany at 9:30
- 10/21 – Macedonia Church, 26 Wilson Avenue, Albany at 9:30
- 10/25 – 833 Broadway, Albany at 9:30
- 10/28 – Italian Community Club, 1450 5th Avenue, Troy at 9:30
- 10/29 – 230 Green Street, Albany at 9:30
More from NEWS10
More from News10
- Mass food distribution in Albany today
- ‘It’s lit!’: Pumpkin Glow & Light Show Drive Thru returns to Ellms Family Farms
- 5 things to know this Thursday, September 30
- 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Okay to Complain to Your Boss About Your Coworkers?
- Some truckers chose to quit instead of complying with federal vaccine mandate
Follow us on social media