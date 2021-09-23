Mass food distribution in Albany Thursday, September 23

A massive food drive was held on the campus of Hudson Valley Community College on Monday, August 10, 2020 in partnership with Catholic Charities and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. (NEWS10)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, September 23 at 9:30 a.m., the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany is having a mass food distribution in Albany.

The distribution is open to the public and no pre-registration is required.  There will be two lines: a drive-through line and a walk-in line.

Guests should not arrive before 9:30 a.m. 

Food items provided by the Regional Food Bank will be packaged by volunteers from partnering organizations and distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Interested volunteers should arrive at 8:15 a.m.

Other food distributions scheduled for September:

  • 9/28 – Sidney Fire House, 74 River Street, Sidney at 11:00
  • 9/30 – 230 Green Street, Albany at 9:30

