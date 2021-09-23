Mass food distribution in Albany Thursday, September 23

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, September 23 at 9:30 a.m., the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany is having a mass food distribution in Albany.
The distribution is open to the public and no pre-registration is required. There will be two lines: a drive-through line and a walk-in line.
Guests should not arrive before 9:30 a.m.
Food items provided by the Regional Food Bank will be packaged by volunteers from partnering organizations and distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Interested volunteers should arrive at 8:15 a.m.
Other food distributions scheduled for September:
- 9/28 – Sidney Fire House, 74 River Street, Sidney at 11:00
- 9/30 – 230 Green Street, Albany at 9:30
