Mass food distribution in Albany on Wednesday, September 15

A massive food drive was held on the campus of Hudson Valley Community College on Monday, August 10, 2020 in partnership with Catholic Charities and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. (NEWS10)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, September 15, the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany will hold a mass food distribution at 833 Broadway in Albany at 9:30 a.m.

This distribution is open to the public and no pre-registration is required. There will be two distribution lines: a drive-through line and a walk-up line. Distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. and guests should not arrive before this time because of traffic concerns.

Food items provided by the Regional Food Bank will be packaged by volunteers from partnering organizations. Interested volunteers are asked to arrive at 8:15 a.m.

Catholic Charities has six additional food distributions scheduled for the month of September:

9/16 – Crosstown Plaza, 2330 Watt Street, Schenectady at 9:30 a.m.

9/20 – Metropolitan Baptist Church, 105 Second Street, Albany at 9:30 a.m.

9/22 – Lansingburgh Boys & Girls Club, 501 4th Avenue, Troy at 9:30 a.m.

9/23 – Macedonia Church, 26 Wilson Avenue, Albany at 9:30 a.m.

9/28 – Sidney Fire House, 74 River Street, Sidney at 11:00 a.m.

9/30 – 230 Green Street, Albany at 9:30 a.m.

Catholic Charities, with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and local community partners, has distributed over 1.6 million pounds of fresh, frozen and shelf-stable food items to 160,000 people so far this year. By comparison, Catholic Charities reached 125,000 neighbors through its food distributions in the entirety of 2020.