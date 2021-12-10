Mass food distribution in Albany on December 10

A massive food drive was held on the campus of Hudson Valley Community College on Monday, August 10, 2020 in partnership with Catholic Charities and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. (NEWS10)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, December 10, the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany will address food insecurity with a mass food distribution. The distribution is at 833 Broadway in Albany.

This distribution is open to the public and no pre-registration is required. There will be two distribution lines: a drive-thru line and a walk-up line.

Interested volunteers are asked to arrive at 8:15 a.m. Guests should not arrive before the 9:30 a.m. start time. 

Food items provided by the Regional Food Bank will be packaged by volunteers from partnering organizations and distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Catholic Charities has seven additional drive-thru pantries scheduled for December:

  • 12/16 – NYSUT, 800 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham at 9:30
  • 12/17 – Macedonia Baptist Church, 26 Wilson Avenue, Albany at 9:30
  • 12/20 – Metropolitan Baptist Church, 105 Second Street, Albany at 9:30
  • 12/21 – Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, 119 Reid Street, Fort Plain at 10:00
  • 12/28 – Berne Knox Westerlo Central School, 1738 Helderberg Trail, Berne at 10:00
  • 12/29 – Hoosick Falls Central Schools, 21187 NY Route 22, Hoosick Falls at 10:00
  • 12/30 – Albany Housing, 230 Green Street, Albany at 9:30

