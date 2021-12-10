Mass food distribution in Albany on December 10

A massive food drive was held on the campus of Hudson Valley Community College on Monday, August 10, 2020 in partnership with Catholic Charities and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. (NEWS10)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, December 10, the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany will address food insecurity with a mass food distribution. The distribution is at 833 Broadway in Albany.

This distribution is open to the public and no pre-registration is required. There will be two distribution lines: a drive-thru line and a walk-up line.

Interested volunteers are asked to arrive at 8:15 a.m. Guests should not arrive before the 9:30 a.m. start time.

Food items provided by the Regional Food Bank will be packaged by volunteers from partnering organizations and distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Catholic Charities has seven additional drive-thru pantries scheduled for December: