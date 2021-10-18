Mass food distribution in Albany, October 18

A massive food drive was held on the campus of Hudson Valley Community College on Monday, August 10, 2020 in partnership with Catholic Charities and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. (NEWS10)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, October 18, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany will hold a a mass food distribution at Metropolitan Church on 105 Second Street in Albany.

The distribution or “drive-thru pantry” is a part of the organization’s mobile outreach initiative, CC MOVE, and is an effort to provide supplemental and emergency food in areas with limited access to services.

This distribution is open to the public and no pre-registration is required.

There will be two lines: a drive-through line and a walk-in line. Due to traffic, guests should not arrive before the 9:30 a.m. start time.

Food items provided by the Regional Food Bank will be packaged by volunteers from partnering organizations and distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Interested volunteers are asked to arrive at 8:15 a.m.,

Catholic Charities has four additional drive-thru pantries scheduled for the month of October: