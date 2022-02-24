ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Catholic Charities, Regional Food Bank has canceled Friday’s drive-thru pantry ahead of the incoming winter storm and unsafe road conditions. Residents with questions or experiencing food insecurity are encouraged to contact Catholic Charities at (518) 453-6650.

At this time, Catholic Charities has two upcoming drive-thru pantries scheduled:

Monday, February 28 – 230 Green Street at 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday, March 1 – Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church at 119 Reid Street, Fort Plain at 10 a.m.

This distribution is open to the public and no pre-registration is required. Food items provided by the Regional Food Bank will be packaged by volunteers from partnering organizations to be distributed at each site.