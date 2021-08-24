Mass Food Distribution in Albany, August 24

A massive food drive was held on the campus of Hudson Valley Community College on Monday, August 10, 2020 in partnership with Catholic Charities and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. (NEWS10)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, August 24, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany, the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York is holding a mass food distribution at 833 Broadway in the City of Albany.

Catholic Charities, with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and local community partners, has distributed over 1.5 million pounds of fresh, frozen and shelf-stable food items so far this year.

Tuesday, August 24’s event, Catholic Charities anticipates it will surpass 150,000 people served in 2021, with over four months remaining in the year. By comparison, Catholic Charities reached 125,000 neighbors through its food distributions in the entirety of 2020.

Tuesday, August 24 distribution is open to the public and no pre-registration is required. There will be two distribution lines: a drive-through line and walk-up line. Due to traffic concerns, guests should not arrive prior to the 9:30 a.m. start time. Food items provided by the Regional Food Bank will be packaged by volunteers from partnering organizations and distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m.

The distribution or “drive-thru pantry” is a part of the organization’s mobile outreach initiative, CC MOVE, and is an effort to provide emergency and supplemental food as food insecurity remains prevalent within the Diocese.