Mass food distribution at Fulton-Montgomery Community College

News
Posted: / Updated:
amsterdam food distribution

A food distribution event was held in the City of Amsterdam on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (NEWS10)

FULTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, July 9 at 9:30 a.m. the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany, Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, CDPHP, and the Capital District Area Labor Federation will hold a mass food distribution at Fulton-Montgomery Community College in Johnstown.

 The distribution is open to the public and no pre-registration is required. There will be two distribution lines: a drive-through line and walk-up line and guests should not arrive before the 9:30 a.m start time because of traffic concerns. 

Food items provided by the Regional Food Bank will be packaged by volunteers from partnering organizations and distribution will begin at 9:30 AM. Catholic Charities is asking volunteers to arrive at 8:15 AM to assist in the packaging and distribution of food.

