SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, September 16 Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany will be holding a mass food distribution at Crosstown Plaza in Schenectady.

The distribution or “drive-thru pantry” is a part of the organization’s mobile outreach initiative, CC MOVE, and is an effort to provide supplemental and emergency food in areas with limited access to services.

Thursday, September 16 distribution is open to the public and no pre-registration is required. There will be a drive-through distribution line only and guests should not arrive before the 9:30 a.m. start time.

Food items provided by the Regional Food Bank will be packaged by volunteers from partnering organizations and distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. and interested volunteers are asked to arrive at 8:15 a.m.

Food distributions scheduled for September:

9/20 – Metropolitan Baptist Church, 105 Second Street, Albany at 9:30

9/22 – Lansingburgh Boys & Girls Club, 501 4th Avenue, Troy at 9:30

9/23 – Macedonia Church, 26 Wilson Avenue, Albany at 9:30

9/28 – Sidney Fire House, 74 River Street, Sidney at 11:00

9/30 – 230 Green Street, Albany at 9:30

Catholic Charities, with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and local community partners, has distributed over 1.6 million pounds of fresh, frozen and shelf-stable food items to 160,000 people across 50,000 households so far this year.