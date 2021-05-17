Masks no longer required outdoors at Walt Disney World

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff, Nexstar Media Wire

(Photo by Olga Thompson/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) –  Masks will be optional in “outdoor common areas” at Disney World, according to the theme park’s website. The new guidance will start Saturday.

Guests will still have to wear a mask upon entering and throughout all attractions, in all theaters, theatre entrances, in transportation, transportation entrances and all indoor locations.

If a guest is stationary while eating food or drinking a beverage, the guest is allowed to be maskless

Universal Orlando announced guests will no longer have to wear masks outdoors when on theme park property starting on Saturday.

Disney will also be getting rid of temperature screenings on May 16.

