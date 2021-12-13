Masked, catfishing NYC robbers strip victims at gunpoint

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The NYPD asked for help identifying the pictured women in connection with robberies in the Bronx on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 of 2021(NYPD)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two men were robbed in the Bronx after they arranged meetups with women on Instagram, police said Sunday. Police need help identifying several women in connection with the robberies.

On Dec. 3, a 24-year-old man went to Anthony Avenue near East 174th Street to meet a woman, officials said. When he got there, two masked individuals ordered the man to take his clothes off at gunpoint. The robbers took the man’s clothing and personal property, then fled in the victim’s car, a 2018 Infiniti Sedan.

The next day, a 27-year-old man arranged a Boller Avenue meeting with a woman, police said. Two masked people approached him at gunpoint and took his cellphone, coat, chain and gold ring. The robbers shot at the man’s vehicle, striking it, when he fled from the scene. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

AP rankings

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19