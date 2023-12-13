GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s that time of year again. The holiday season is also cold and flu season. Officials in Warren County are taking precautions to fight some of the common illnesses during this period.

Ginelle Jones Public Health Director for Warren County says don’t count COVID out yet. “As a community, we’ve kind of put COVID on the back burner, and it’s not kind of a significant, but I can still cause a significant illness” Jones told NEWS10.

The health official says there are currently 16 cases of COVID-19 reported to the county. “We are seeing illness severe enough to have people in the hospital, so my general recommendation is definitely to vaccinate,” Jones advised.

It’s not just COVID. RSV and the flu which have similar symptoms are also spreading — so much so that The New York State Department of Health ordered unvaccinated healthcare workers to wear a mask in certain settings.

Glens Falls Hospital took it one step further, requiring everyone visiting the facility and offsite locations to wear a mask. The Albany med system is not changing its policy. Ellis Medicine is still finalizing protocol.

Who are the most vulnerable groups? “Traditionally, you’re young you’re old and your people with comorbidities are at the highest risk” said Jones.

The health manager says vaccination is not foolproof but it’s your best weapon. ” If you’re not vaccinated…If you’re eligible for a booster, definitely get that booster if you have comorbidities masking when you’re out around other people if people are sick, staying home, and not putting others at risk,” said Jones.

“Just because you’re vaccinated doesn’t mean you don’t get it, but it would hopefully lessen that likelihood and if you were to get it, hopefully would lessen the severity” she added.

The Public Health Director says she supports Glens Fall Hospital’s Decision to institute a mask wearing policy.