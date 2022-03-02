ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Wednesday is a big day for students across New York State. The masks can finally come off in schools, now that the New York State Mandate has been lifted.

Since the state is no longer mandating face coverings in schools, Governor Hochul said it’s now up to parents, counties, and cities to enforce it if they wish. Many school districts now making mask wearing optional.

“This is a very good news announcement that we are going to allow the cessation of statewide mask mandates in schools,” stated Governor Kathy Hochul on Sunday.

Governors Cuomo and Hochul had the authority to create and enforce mask mandates due to regulations through public health law. This has to be extended every 60 days. The latest extension runs through April 22nd.

The Department of Health saying,“ As always throughout the pandemic, the Department of Health will follow the latest data and public health guidance when evaluating measures, including Governor Hochul’s recent lifting of the state mask requirement in schools starting today.”

Some lawmakers say a mask mandate should have never been in effect to begin with.

Assemblyman Chris Tague said parents should have always been in control. That’s why he’s advocating for legislation to be passed that would prohibit state agencies from mandating healthy kids to be masked in schools and other public settings.

“If we come into another situation now that the governor has lifted the mandate and this now allows parents— if you want your child to wear a mask, then by all means, wear a mask. The bill doesn’t say that you don’t have to wear a mask,” explained Tague. “It just says that no government agency can mandate you to wear a mask.”

While the lifting of the mandate is a step towards normalcy, state leaders warn the pandemic is not over yet. The state said it will remain vigilant by continuing to distribute masks, test kits, and vaccinations.