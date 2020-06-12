Masjid As-Salam reopens for Friday Prayers with new protocols

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Masjid As-Salam reopened June 12 for Friday Prayers with updated protocols to keep people safe. Masjid Management has released the following guidelines;
- You must register to attend the Friday prayers
- Anyone who has fever or under mandatory quarantine is not allowed to attend
- Please note, admission for Friday prayer will not be allowed unless you are registered
- Please note that you must register and attend for the right prayer timeslot. People will be given unique ID to attend the Jum’ah on First Come First Serve registration basis
- Only up to 25% capacity will be allowed at any given time in the Masjid, per NY Phase 2 guidelines
- If you cannot make it to Jum’ah , please contact administrator@asssalammasjid.org so that slots can be allocated to other people
- Masjid As-Salam has moral commitment to protect the health and safety of all members, particularly the most vulnerable to the be affected by an infection. Therefore, Masjid As-Salam will abide by the NY Governor’s rules and by the guidelines from health experts
- Disclaimer- It is your understanding and agreement that coming to the Masjid is up to your own will and consent, and you understand that there is a risk of being infected by someone in the congregation. As a result, you agree to indemnify, defend and hold harmless Masjid As-Salam, its employees, directors, affiliates and agents from any and/or all claims arising out of or related to any possible infection
Additional Guidelines include;
- Men who are over the age of 15 can register and attend
- You MUST bring your own prayer rug and face mask. No one will be allowed to enter the Masjid, if they do not have a prayer rug with them and a face mask
- Hand sanitizer will be provided at the door. Please use it before entering the Masjid and when leaving. If you have your own mini hand sanitizer, please bring
- Do not crowd to try to enter ahead or leave early
- Abide by the 6 feet of separation between brothers during prayer areas that are marked in the prayer hall for everybody’s convenience
- Wudu (Ablution) should be done at home. Wudu area/bathrooms will be opened only in emergency situations
- No handshaking or hugs – reminders will be posted at entrances. There will be verbal reminders from volunteers to each individual as they enter
- No books or literature should be handled while in the Masjid, including Qur’aan books. Please bring your own
- No congregating before or after prayers. Please exit as soon as the prayer is over to allow for cleaning and disinfecting for the next prayer
- The doors will open 15 mins before each prayer
- We emphasize for Jumu’ah prayers: you must register online. In shaa Allah you will receive confirmation email/text that you will need to show at the door to gain entry. You must attend at the prayer time for which you successfully registered for
