Mary’s Girl wins at Aquaduct

QUEENS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A horse NEWS10 covered extensively in 2018, Mary’s Girl, trained by Rick Schosberg, took home a first-place win at Aquaduct on Sunday, her first win of 2019. Her career took off in 2018, to date, her record after 16 starts is First: 2, Second: 4, Third 2 finishing out of the money eight times. But the story isn’t all about the horse, there are other major players here, an artist, a famous jockey and a very special person, Mary Chamberlain.

The thoroughbred Mary’s Girl captured the hearts of the Capital region in 2018. It’s a story of friendship, courage and a horse with a special name. Mary lives with cerebral palsy but that didn’t stop her from working at the track, meeting an artist named Mike Geraghty, while admiring his art, as she is an artist herself. Mary painted a special portrait for an important jockey, Mike Smith, the same man that rode Justify to the Triple Crown. She would meet Smith, giving him her portrait, something Smith says he will cherish for a lifetime.

Mike Smith (left) and Mike Geraghty (right) pose with Mary Chamberlain (center)

The story doesn’t end there, Mike Geraghty is a partner in Clear Stars Stable and wanted to give Mary something she has always wanted, a horse of her very own. Working with his partners Mary would use her own money to become a partner on a beautiful thoroughbred, which Mary named Mary’s Girl.

