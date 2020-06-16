Marylou Whitney auction to help Backstretch workers

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Marylou Whitney Collection Auction will go live on Wednesday for preview only. The auction will benefit the new building being built on the Backstretch of the Saratoga Race Course that will house a new medical center. The center will be run by Saratoga Hospital and the Backstretch Employee Service Team.

The auction action begins Monday, July 27, at midnight, and continues through Saturday, August 1, at 11.59 pm: Whitney Day at Saratoga Race Course.

Featured items include designer evening gowns; couture ensembles and cocktail dresses by Bill Blass, Arnold Scassi, and Chanel; evening purses by Judith Lieber Couture and Chanel; fur coats; hats; vintage dresses; and designer scarves by Hermès and Tiffany. Many very affordable and practical items, such as costume jewelry, casual attire, hats, coats, scarves, memorabilia, and furniture, are also offered.

Two of the most special items will be a diamond choker necklace that was a gift from her husband John Hendrickson and her 1985 red Jaguar XJ6 with only 28,449 original miles.

Hendrickson donated approximately 1,500 pieces that have been photographed and categorized for the auction.

“As I began the difficult task of going through Marylou’s personal items at each of our homes, she seemed to speak to me,” Hendrickson said. “No one shared her blessings and good fortune more than Marylou. No one was more dedicated to helping charities than Marylou…and so the idea was born. Her spirit of giving will live on—Marylou’s personal items are going for a greater good.”

LATEST STORIES