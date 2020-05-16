Maryland Mom arrested for leaving kids in car while at salon ordered closed for coronavirus

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJW/WBFF) — A Maryland mother was arrested after she allegedly left her two children in a locked car while she sat inside a nail salon that was supposed to be closed due to coronavirus restrictions.

According to Fox 45, officers were called to a shopping center in Randallstown on Wednesday after a 3-year-old and 3-month-old were left unattended in the backseat of a vehicle.

Police broke the car’s backseat window and rescued the children. Authorities believe they had been left in the vehicle for approximately an hour.

Officers located the children’s mother, Keontae Moodie, 22, inside 1st Class Nails. She was charged with two counts of leaving her children unattended.

Additionally, county officials have shut down the salon which was not allowed to operate under current COVD-19 restrictions.

“We’re still in a pandemic and we still don’t have the solutions to the problem. Getting your nails done should not supersede the safety of your family, your kids, and others who you put yourself in contact with,” says Sgt. Vickie Warehime.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES