Maryland bagel shop eyes Cohoes for new location by holding week-long event

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A Baltimore-based bagel company will be having a pop-up shop in Cohoes November 17-21. The shop will be open daily 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. or until they run out of bagels.

Bottoms Up Bagels (BUB) said they want to expand and are looking at Cohoes with potential. The women-owned bagel shop started in 2015 being featured at Baltimore-area farmers markets, art galleries, and breweries.

Owner and Co-Founder Michelle Bond said she has spent time in the Hudson Valley and has visited the Capital Region. “Cohoes has been on our radar for a while, and we’re excited to have our first pop-up since COVID happening here. The sense of community and rich history is always something that’s drawn us here.”

The shop will be open at 289 Ontario Street, Cohoes, between Remsen and Mohawk Streets. BUB said they will be using the kitchen at the United Church of Cohoes and will also be supporting the church’s mission while they are there.

“It’s great to be popping up in a place that has grown business during the pandemic,” said Co-Owner and Chief Visionary Officer, Joan Kanner. “We’ve been struck by the tremendous support of local businesses and the fit with our approach to bringing BUB where it’s both needed and wanted.”

BUB’s offers New Jersey-style boiled bagels, signature cream cheese spreads, house-cured lox, and breakfast sandwiches. More information about BUB’s can be found on their website www.bottomsupbagels.com.