Mary Beth Walsh is trying to keep her Assembly seat. The republican is running against democrat Andrew McAdoo in the 112th district.

Walsh believes the economy is her top priority. She said one major focus is controlling state spending. “There’s a trickle down effect when at the highest level in our state government we’re developing budgets that are unsustainable,” said Walsh.

“That financial pain starts to get spread out among the people that remain here,” Walsh adds. She pointed out that many people are leaving New York state the last few years. “Making New York more affordable starts with out budget.”

