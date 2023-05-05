Little has worked on shows such as “I am Groot” and “What If…”

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, May 6, Marvel Studios writer Ryan Little will be visiting the Albany Public Library, Washington Avenue Branch from 12 to 2 p.m. Little has written for Marvel’s “I am Groot” and “What if…” and also runs Plastic Sword Press.

Little will be bringing hundreds of free comic books that visitors can browse and take home. There will also be an optional comic book exchange for those who want to take part, and a free raffle for several Funko Pop toys featuring characters from shows Little has worked on.

Visitors can chat with him and ask for signings. The event is open to the public and is for all ages.