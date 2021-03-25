Martha’s relieved to open after quick COVID closure last year

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last year, Martha’s Dandee Creme lit up its iconic sign and opened up its service windows for a total of six days before being shut down as COVID-19 came to the North Country.

Last weekend, they opened for 2021, and are ready to serve for the months they lost last year.

In 2020, the ice cream stand was finally able to open in May. When they did, they saw strong service, with more people visiting over the course of the day as opposed to the long lines usually generated at night, once the nearby Great Escape amusement park would close for the day.

Even with the loss of two months of business, Martha’s also sells ice cream sandwiches at grocery stores. By this May, they’ll have sandwiches in over 700 grocery and convenience store locations around the state.

Martha’s opens at 11 a.m. daily at its location across from The Great Escape on Route 9.

Owners Dennis and Beth LaFontaine bought the stand back from The Great Escape nine years ago, after the park purchased it from Dennis’ parents. Five years ago, the current owners added a full grill that serves lunch and dinner every day.

