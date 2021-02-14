Married couple reunites in the hospital for Valentine’s Day

PERTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sue and Mark Gutowski have been married for 36 years. They met at work and the rest was history. Even with some bumps in the road, nothing could keep this couple apart.

Sue and Mark have been together for 41 years, and probably every day of those 41 years.

“We are definitely soul mates. This woman is my bone marrow and that’s all I can say. We are totally in love, and this is very tragic she is going through so much,” said Mark.

Sue recently came down with vascular issues in her leg. After extensive care, she unfortunately had to have her leg amputated. Within the next few days she possibly will be having her 8th surgery.

Her husband Mark says his wife is not only beautiful, but one of the kindest souls you will ever meet. He says she also is an incredible fighter.

Mark and Sue have a type of love story that has never wavered.

“I hope a lot people find what Mark and I have together,” said Sue.

“The love is incredible, I’m not ashamed to say that, and I’m very proud to say that,” said Mark.

She was admitted to Albany Medical Center in December 2020 and has not left yet. But one thing that hasn’t left is the love her and Mark share.

“It’s so tough being the hospital, and not being able to see my husband. I don’t know how other families do it. I just want to be home,” said Sue.

With the restrictions due to COVID-19, she cannot have any visitors. Her husband went down on Christmas and stood outside Albany Med below her room and held up a sign for her. The nurses helped Sue to the window so she could see and hold up her own sign for him.

“On Christmas morning, he did come and was standing outside on the sidewalk holding up a sign. The sign said I love you Sue with a heart on it,” said she.

These love birds have always been inseparable, but since Sue’s diagnosis it has kept them apart.

“I just try to keep her spirits up and it’s very hard over the phone. I get to see her after surgery for only 15 minutes, and it’s really hard to get everything in 15 minutes,” said Mark.

This Valentine’s Day, the couple got the best gift of all. Mark was able to spend the whole day with his wife in the hospital.

Sue is expected to leave Albany Med next week and will be able to go to home to her husband and her dog Jorma.