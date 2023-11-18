The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is 988. It is free, confidential, and available 24/7.

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day falls on the Saturday before American Thanksgiving, as the holidays are often a difficult time for suicide loss survivors.

The day was designated by the United States Congress as a day on which those affected by suicide can join together for healing and support. It is also known as Survivor Day.

Dan Egan, Chair of the Capital Region Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, sat down with Giuliana Bruno to discuss the ways people affected by suicide can find healing and hope. You can watch the full interview in the player above.